Borders Railway's pulling power flagged up by report

A report has claimed the Borders Railway is attracting new workers, homeowners and tourists to communities near the line.

The independent study found it had been a "major factor" in decisions to relocate to the area.

It also found many visitors would not have made their trip without the line.

The results were discussed at the Scottish Transport Summit in Glasgow during talks on the role of transport in boosting the economy.

Among the report's key findings were:

50% of users who had moved house and over 80% of those who moved employment since the reopening of the line stated that the railway had been a factor in their decision

more than 65% of tourist users stated that the rail line was a factor in their decision to make their trip and 23% stated that they would not have made the trip were it not for the line

more than 90% of respondents agreed that the railway promoted access between the Scottish Borders/Midlothian and Edinburgh

passenger numbers were higher than forecast at all Scottish Borders stations and lower than forecast at all Midlothian stations

it is estimated to have saved 40,000 car journeys annually

the most popular improvement requested was lower fares

users were least satisfied with the availability of staff, facilities and services at stations

The report, commissioned by Transport Scotland and the Borders Railway Blueprint Group, was carried out by Peter Brett Associates with the aim of evaluating the project's success a year on from its reopening.

It also examined the impact the line has had on visitor numbers, passenger views of service quality and real and perceived barriers to use for those not using the service.

The full report findings are available online.

Report reaction