Springholm lay-by car death 'unexplained'
- 26 June 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Police have said the death of a man found in a car parked in a lay-by on the A75 is being treated as "unexplained".
They were called to the scene near Springholm at about 09:00.
A short statement from Police Scotland said the death was not being treated as suspicious.
The area had been cordoned off and the procurator fiscal informed of the incident.