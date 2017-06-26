Springholm lay-by car death 'unexplained'

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found dead in his car in a lay-by on the A75 near Springholm

Police have said the death of a man found in a car parked in a lay-by on the A75 is being treated as "unexplained".

They were called to the scene near Springholm at about 09:00.

A short statement from Police Scotland said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

The area had been cordoned off and the procurator fiscal informed of the incident.