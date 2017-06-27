Scottish Borders transport views canvassed

Image copyright Dougie Johnston

The Scottish government has urged people living, working and travelling in the Borders to give their opinions on the region's transport services.

It is part of of a wider Borders Transport Corridors Study being carried out by Transport Scotland.

It is looking at the case for extending the Borders Railway and improvements to the A1, A7 and A68.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf asked anyone with an interest in the region's transport to complete an online survey.

"In the Scottish government's Programme for Government a commitment was given to examine the case for an extension of the Borders Railway along with improvements to the A1, A7 and A68," he said.

"Transport Scotland and its consultants are now considering a number of issues including accessibility in the Borders and links between its communities and the key markets of Edinburgh, Carlisle and Newcastle.

"The study will identify issues and opportunities on transport routes and identify where improvements can be made."

He said the comments made via the survey would inform the final report expected by the end of the year.