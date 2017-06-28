Man faces Ettrickbridge malicious mischief charge

Image copyright Google Image caption The court appearance followed an incident in Ettrickbridge last week

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with an incident last week when a Borders village was sealed off by police.

David Reid is charged with malicious mischief by damaging property belonging to another at a house in Ettrickbridge and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Emergency services were called out to the village on Thursday evening.

Reid, of no fixed abode, made no plea at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Peter Paterson.