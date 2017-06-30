South Scotland

Man arrested over Foulden Newton cannabis crop find

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after a drugs crop with a potential street value of £40,000 was found in the Scottish Borders.

Police said he was detained after the execution of a warrant in the Foulden Newton area on Thursday.

A total of 119 cannabis plants were found in the operation, described as a "large recovery".

Police said a man had been charged with drug offences. He was later released from custody pending further inquiries.

