Whithorn carer jailed for skimming cash from elderly client's account

Image caption A court heard Craig accepted full responsibility for her actions

A 50-year-old carer who skimmed £84,000 from an elderly client's bank accounts has been jailed for 22 months.

Catherine Craig, of Whithorn, admitted the fraud between February 2012 and October 2014 while she was employed by a man in his 80s in Wigtown.

She took debit and credit cards and cheque books and pretended to banks and shops she was their true owner.

Sheriff Brian Mohan told her it was a "significant breach of trust" to an "elderly man in poor health".

Dumfries Sheriff Court heard how the fraud came to an end when Craig was challenged about her client's unpaid bills and admitted using bank cards without his knowledge or consent.

The court was told that she accepted full responsibility for her actions.

It also heard that the man's losses were going to be met by the banks concerned, and that they should have been spotted earlier.