Fifty-turbine wind farm in Galloway and Ayrshire approved

The Scottish government has given consent for a 50-turbine wind farm straddling the border between East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

Developer Vattenfall welcomed the decision on its South Kyle scheme.

The £190m proposals went to a public inquiry in 2015 after an initial planning application two years earlier.

The company said the decision was good news for climate change targets but added there was a "long way to go" before the farm was operational.

The wind farm is located near Dalmellington, Patna, New Cumnock and Carsphairn.

"The Scottish government's consent decision for this scheme is reassuringly robust," said Guy Mortimer, Vattenfall's UK head of development for onshore wind.

"The wind farm proposal was scrutinised and carefully considered through a detailed public local inquiry in late 2015.

"As a result, this consent is a clear evidence-based decision that concludes South Kyle is an eminently acceptable proposal."