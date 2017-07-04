Dumfries DG One centre criminal investigation considered

Image caption Councillors are meeting to decide how to tackle the problems found at the DG One site

A council leader has said a criminal investigation could be required into flaws at a flagship leisure centre.

A report last week revealed extra repair costs of at least £3m had been found during a £10m programme currently ongoing at the DG One site in Dumfries.

Councillors are scheduled to meet to discuss their options in tackling the latest issues unearthed.

Leader Elaine Murray said a police probe into the circumstances was an option they might have to consider.

It echoes calls made by south of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth who said such an investigation should not be ruled out.

He said the "eye-watering" scale of repairs meant questions needed to be asked as to whether the building was safe during the time it was being used by the public.

Image caption The DG One centre was closed in 2014 after a string of problems were uncovered

DG One opened in 2008 but a string of problems led to its complete closure in 2014.

A long-running legal wrangle meant it took nearly two years before the council reached a settlement with contractors to allow the current repairs programme to begin.

It has unearthed further problems which Ms Murray described as "absolutely shocking".

"It is an absolute disgrace and we feel - in the administration group at least - that we need to investigate the possibility of criminality and how that can be taken forward," she said.

The local authority's leader said the council would also have to look at options for the way ahead for the building.

'All avenues'

They include demolishing the facility without replacing it, trying to complete the repairs or demolishing the centre and building a new one.

However, she said that final option would probably be too expensive as it would cost at least £25m.

"It is very difficult to get best value out of a situation like this but I think we need to investigate all avenues as a way forward," she said.

The council is also being asked to commission an independent review into the DG One building and its construction so that "all lessons are learned".

A spokesman for Kier, who built the centre, said last week that a settlement for the building had been reached last year allowing full remedial works to be undertaken.