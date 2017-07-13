Fisherman missing off Isle of Whithorn overnight

Image copyright Coastguard Image caption A coastguard helicopter has been assisting with the search

A search has been carried out overnight for a fisherman missing off south-west Scotland.

The alarm was raised at 23:15 when an empty boat was spotted drifting near a reef close to the Isle of Whithorn.

A man had been seen on the boat earlier in the evening. He is understood to be from Lancashire.

The search has involved a coastguard helicopter and rescue team, and lifeboats from Kirkcudbright and Port William.

The Coastguard Agency said there were serious concerns for the fisherman.

Duty controller Ian Guy said: "We believe the man came up from Lancashire and we know he launched his boat from a Land Rover from the harbour nearby.

"There are obviously serious concerns about this fisherman - there are things on board the boat belonging to the man but no sign of him.

"If anyone has any information about this man or if it's you and you are safe, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."