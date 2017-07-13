Street sealed off after Dumfries attack

Police sealed off part of Dumfries town centre after a man was seriously assaulted.

Scenes of crime officers were working in Munches Street where the victim was found badly hurt in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old is being treated for a head injury in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Munches Street was closed to traffic for several hours as investigations continued but it has since reopened.