South Scotland

Street sealed off after Dumfries attack

Road closed

Police sealed off part of Dumfries town centre after a man was seriously assaulted.

Scenes of crime officers were working in Munches Street where the victim was found badly hurt in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 29-year-old is being treated for a head injury in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Munches Street was closed to traffic for several hours as investigations continued but it has since reopened.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites