Street sealed off after Dumfries attack
- 13 July 2017
Police sealed off part of Dumfries town centre after a man was seriously assaulted.
Scenes of crime officers were working in Munches Street where the victim was found badly hurt in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The 29-year-old is being treated for a head injury in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.
Munches Street was closed to traffic for several hours as investigations continued but it has since reopened.