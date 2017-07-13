Carsphairn turbine decision put on hold

From the section

Councillors have deferred a decision on a proposed 10-turbine wind farm in the Galloway hills.

Burcote Wind wants to construct the scheme near Carsphairn which it said would put about £2.5m into a community benefit fund over its operational life.

Planners had recommended refusal due to the cumulative landscape impact in the area.

Dumfries and Galloway Council's planning committee decided it wanted a site visit before making a decision.