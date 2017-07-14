Historic bridge near Melrose closed for checks

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council

A 250-year-old Borders bridge near Melrose is to shut for five days for checks ahead of major repairs.

The B-listed Lowood Bridge over the River Tweed is to close between 09:00 and 16:00 from Monday to Friday.

Motorists travelling between Galashiels and Melrose on the B6374 road will have to divert via the Melrose bypass.

It will allow the first phase of a £640,000 repairs programme to get under way later this year with work set to be completed by 2019.