Little Ross lighthouse island up for sale

Image copyright Galbraith Group Image caption Little Ross sits off the coast of Dumfries and Galloway

A small island off the south of Scotland coast, which gained notoriety for a high-profile murder case, has been put up for sale.

Little Ross near Kirkcudbright hit the headlines in 1960 when a lighthouse keeper was killed by a colleague.

The island, which covers 29 acres, is on the market for offers over £325,000.

The listing includes a six-bedroom, B-listed cottage and courtyard which is next to an operational lighthouse tower which is not part of the deal.

Image copyright Galbraith Group Image caption The sale includes the keepers' cottage but not the lighthouse

The lighthouse tower - which is not included in the sale - was designed and built by Alan Stevenson and first lit in 1843.

It was built at the mouth of Kirkcudbright Bay to close the gap between other lighthouses at the Mull of Galloway and Southerness.

It was manned until 1960, the year of the infamous killing.

Keeper Hugh Clark was found dead on the island and his assistant Robert Dickson was later tried and found guilty of his murder.

Image copyright Galbraith Group Image caption Offers over £325,000 are being invited for the island and property

The property up for sale is completely off-grid with power drawn from solar panels and a small wind turbine.

The selling agents have described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a unique property which offers an alternative lifestyle or holiday retreat.

However, prospective buyers will need their own boat or a helicopter to get to and from the island.

David Corrie, senior associate at Galbraith, Castle Douglas, said: "Private islands rarely come up for sale at an affordable price and particularly one with a habitable house and additional properties.

"Given the exciting prospect Little Ross island presents, we expect a lot of interest from all over the UK as well as abroad."