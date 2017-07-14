Man in court on Dumfries assault charge
- 14 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A man has appeared in court in Dumfries charged with assault to permanent disfigurement and danger of life.
It follows an an incident on the town's Munches Street in the early hours of Thursday which left a man in hospital with head injuries.
Adam Cowley, 29, from Kettering, appeared on petition in private at Dumfries Sheriff Court.
He made no plea and was committed for further examination and released on bail.