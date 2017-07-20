Snowman Rally death woman's son gives evidence to FAI

Image caption The fatal accident at the Snowman Rally happened in 2013

The son of a spectator killed at a car rally in the Highlands has told a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) of the moments leading up to his mother's death.

Joy Robson, 51, died at the scene of the crash at the Snowman Rally near Inverness in February 2013.

Her son Dean, who was with her, said they had earlier decided that where they were standing was getting to be too dangerous.

But by the time they tried to move it was too late, the inquiry heard.

The FAI at Edinburgh Sheriff Court was shown video footage of the moments leading up to crash with cars getting closer to spectators.

The same inquiry will also examine the deaths of three people - Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern - at the Jim Clark Rally near Coldstream in the Borders in 2014.

On Wednesday, a rally driver told the hearing how his car somersaulted out of control before hitting Ms Robson at the Highlands motorsport event.

Graeme Schoneville said he hit a rock on wet gravel before the car rolled off the forest track.

The inquiry continues.