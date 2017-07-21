A7 crash death lorry driver named
- 21 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A driver who died after his lorry crashed off the A7 near Longtown has been named as Ian Ewart from Langholm.
Cumbria Police said it was thought that the 48-year-old had taken ill at the wheel of the HGV, which had crossed on to the opposite side of the road before leaving the carriageway.
Mr Ewart was found unresponsive at the scene of the crash, which took place at about 18:10 on Monday evening.
No other vehicle was involved in the incident.