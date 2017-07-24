Torrential rain brings flooding to Eastriggs
- 24 July 2017
The village of Eastriggs has been clearing up after flash flooding on Saturday.
Torrential rain had affected parts of south-west Scotland.
Pretoria Road and Delhi Place in Eastriggs were waterlogged on Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews were called in to pump water away from the area in an attempt to protect local properties.