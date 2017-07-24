South Scotland

Ken Bridge crash near New Galloway forces road closure

Ken Bridge Image copyright Google

A major road has been closed in south-west Scotland after a bridge was damaged in a crash.

The A712 near New Galloway has been closed at Ken Bridge. Diversions have been put in place.

The structure was damaged after being struck by a tractor and trailer loaded with slurry.

It has been reported that precautions are being taken to prevent a leak of slurry into the River Ken.