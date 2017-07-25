Body pulled from River Nith in Dumfries
- 25 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A body has been pulled out of a river in Dumfries.
Emergency services were called to the River Nith in the town at about 14:00 on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Around 2pm on Tuesday July 25 2017, a body was recovered from the River Nith near to East Riverside Drive in Dumfries.
"Inquiries are at an early stage."