Man dies after car and lorry crash on A74(M)
A 50-year-old man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A74(M) in Dumfriesshire.
The victim, from Glasgow, was a passenger in the car which ended up on the embankment near junction 20, Eaglesfield, at 16:00 on Wednesday.
He was cut from the wreckage and airlifted to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died.
The driver of the car, a 39-year-old man from Callander, is being treated at Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.
The lorry driver was unhurt in the incident.
Emergency services spent two hours freeing the 50-year-old from the car before a helicopter landed on the road to airlift him to hospital.
Police are investigating the collision and asking for anyone with any information to come forward.