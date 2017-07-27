South Scotland

Woman's body found in River Nith in Dumfries identified

Emergency services at River Nith Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Emergency services were called to the River Nith in the town at about 14:00 on Tuesday.

The body of a woman pulled from the River Nith in Dumfries has been identified as 60-year-old Susan McClelland from Southerness.

Ms McClelland's body was recovered on Tuesday 25 July at around 14:00.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.