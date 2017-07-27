Woman's body found in River Nith in Dumfries identified
- 27 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
The body of a woman pulled from the River Nith in Dumfries has been identified as 60-year-old Susan McClelland from Southerness.
Ms McClelland's body was recovered on Tuesday 25 July at around 14:00.
Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.