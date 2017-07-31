Man badly hurt in Dumfries car park disturbance

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened outside the Troqueer Arms in the early hours of Saturday morning

A man suffered a serious head injury during a disturbance near a Dumfries pub at the weekend.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning in the car park outside the Troqueer Arms.

Police said the 30-year-old had to be taken to Dumfries Infirmary for treatment after the altercation with another man.

He has since been released but anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

Det Con Andrew Little said: "From our enquiries so far, we know that there had been an event on in the Troqueer Arms.

"A number of people, between 30 and 40, were in the car park area when the disturbance broke out between the injured man and the suspect."

He said officers were checking CCTV in the area as part of the investigation.

"Even though we have managed to speak to a number of the people in the car park, we still wish to hear from anyone who was either there when the attack happened or who may have any information that will assist our inquiry," he added.