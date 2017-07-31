South Scotland

In pictures: Caerlaverock Castle jousting

Jousting Image copyright Mike Bolam

The clock was turned back at Caerlaverock Castle near Dumfries on Saturday for a jousting competition.

A host of colourful historic characters battled it out to be crowned the King's Champion at the Historic Environment Scotland site.

Castle Image copyright Mike Bolam
Crowds Image copyright Mike Bolam
Castle fight Image copyright Mike Bolam
Fight Image copyright Mike Bolam
Kids event Image copyright Mike Bolam
Jousting Image copyright Mike Bolam

All pictures by Mike Bolam.

