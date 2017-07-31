In pictures: Langholm Common Riding
- 31 July 2017
- From the section South Scotland
Langholm was the latest south of Scotland town to stage its annual summer celebrations on Friday.
Horses and riders took part in the common riding around the boundaries of the Dumfries and Galloway town.
Cornet Stuart Murray was assisted by his right and left-hand men Simon Tweddle and Jamie Fletcher throughout proceedings.
All pictures by Dougie Johnston.