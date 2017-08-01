South Scotland

Sanquhar police investigate lamb's death

Police are investigating the death of a four-month-old lamb in a field in southern Scotland.

It is suspected that it had been attacked by another animal, possibly a dog.

Police said the route past the field near to Sanquhar Castle was a popular one with dog walkers and near to the Southern Upland Way.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 07:00 and 09:00 on Monday.

