Jim Clark Rally inquiry sees set-up document

Image copyright PA Image caption Three people died in the accident at the Jim Clark Rally in 2014

An inquiry into three deaths at the Jim Clark Rally has seen a document saying people should not have been be allowed in the area where they were killed.

The set-up plan for the 2014 event said it was highly dangerous, prohibited and should be kept clear.

Iain Provan, Elizabeth Allan and Len Stern were killed when a rally car lost control after a humpback bridge.

The inquiry also heard evidence from a spectator who witnessed the crash in which they died.

Brian Bolton said he saw a man being hit by the car and sent skywards.

He said people told him there was "absolute carnage" at the crash site.

The inquiry at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, which is also examining the death of spectator Joy Robson, 51, at the Snowman Rally near Inverness the previous year, continues.