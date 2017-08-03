Action plea follows Annan and Eastriggs flash flooding

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Eastriggs and Annan were affected by flash flooding last month

A call for action has been made after flash flooding hit two towns in Dumfries and Galloway.

South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth and Annandale South councillor Sean Marshall have asked for improvement work in Annan and Eastriggs.

They said they were hopeful a solution could be found but wanted to see infrastructure in the areas upgraded.

Scottish Water said it would work with the community and council to try to tackle the issue.

Heavy downpours caused problems in the two towns on 22 July and firefighters and local residents fought to stop water entering homes.

'Living in fear'

The two politicians want to see Dumfries and Galloway Council and Scottish Water work together to tackle the issue.

Mr Smyth said residents in the Newington area of Annan were frustrated more had not been done after similar problems four years ago.

"Although residents were provided with flood protection measures for their homes by Scottish Water, the recent flash flooding still saw water pouring into back gardens before going under houses to the front of the properties," he said.

"Residents really had to battle to stop the water getting into their homes.

"They are living in fear that they won't be so lucky next time and another flash flood could cause massive damage to their properties and that's just not acceptable."

He said one option could be the installation of an additional underground water holding tank.

Mr Marshall said he had been in talks with the council and Scottish Water to look at what could be done to help people in Eastriggs and Annan.

"The council have been told they need to ensure they minimise the amount of surface water that goes into the combined sewer network and to ensure all the drains are operating efficiently," he said.

"Scottish Water need to make the necessary infrastructure improvements in the Eastriggs and Annan systems to ensure no-one is subjected to their home being flooded and the upheaval this brings."

'Resolve issues'

He said they planned a special meeting with residents once proposals were developed to address the problem.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said it had installed flood gates and raised air brick protection at properties on Annan's Charles Street four years ago.

The company has also been "actively working" on designs to help resolve sewer flooding around the Newington Park area.

This has involved surveying manholes and sewers in the area as well as monitoring flows in the network.

"Following this work, Scottish Water is currently developing designs to help resolve any flooding issues," the spokesperson said.

"The options under consideration involve providing additional storage for storm flows in Newington Park.

"We will continue to liaise with the local community and local council to see how we can work together going forward."