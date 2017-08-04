Jedburgh schools campus plans make progress

Image caption Land at Hartrigge Park has been earmarked for the learning campus

Plans to merge two primary schools and a secondary in a Borders town have made progress.

Scottish Borders Council has decided an environmental impact assessment will not be needed for the Jedburgh plans.

They would see Parkside and Howdenburn primaries and Jedburgh Grammar shut and replaced by a new campus for children aged two to 18 at Hartrigge Park.

The council concluded its potential impact would not be significant enough to require a full assessment.

Scottish Borders Council has promised state-of-the-art classrooms and learning spaces on the campus, along with the best IT infrastructure, leisure and dining provision and sporting and PE facilities.

The project could be approved later this year with the new Jedburgh campus operational by 2020.