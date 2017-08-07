Man on murder charge after woman's death in Peebles

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 22-year-old woman in Peebles.

The arrest followed an incident in the Cuddyside area of the town at about 11:20 on Sunday.

The man was detained at a car park near a Tesco supermarket in Peebles.

Police Scotland said he has also been charged with two further assaults and a breach of the peace and is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court later on Monday.

Officers are still keen to speak to anyone who was in the Cuddyside area on Sunday, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Galashiels CID, said: "This is a tragic incident which has ended in the loss of a young life.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the young woman's family and they are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our inquiries.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Cuddyside in Peebles on the morning of Sunday, August 6, and saw anything that will aid our investigation to get in touch with us as soon as possible."