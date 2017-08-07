Teenager hurt in Dumfries skate park attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened near the skate park between Dumfries and Kingholm Quay

A 15-year-old boy has been the victim of an "unprovoked assault" near a skate park in the south of Scotland.

The incident happened at about 21:15 on Saturday on the road between Kingholm Quay and Dumfries.

The boy was walking to Dumfries with a group of friends when he was spoken to by the occupants of a silver car.

A male front seat passenger then leaned out of the car window "without warning" and punched the victim in the face leaving him needing hospital treatment.

PC Nancy Dickson said: "This appears to be an unprovoked assault on a 15-year-old boy and has resulted in the victim requiring hospital treatment for his injuries.

"I would ask that anyone who witnessed the assault or knows the identity of the occupants of the vehicle to contact police on the 101 number."