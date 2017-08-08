Teenage driver killed in A7 bridge crash

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A7 north of Langholm

A teenage driver has died following a crash on the A7 north of Langholm in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 18-year-old, from Carlisle, was at the wheel of a black BMW which smashed into a bridge parapet.

He was freed from the wreckage by firefighters and transferred by helicopter to Dumfries Infirmary where he later died.

The crash happened shortly after 19:00 on Monday. Police have appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Leigh McCulloch said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this crash to come forward and speak to us and likewise would want to speak to anyone who may have seen the black BMW driving south prior to the collision.

"Callers can speak to a police officer at Lockerbie trunk roads policing unit through the 101 number."