Biker, 72, killed in A708 crash near Moffat
- 10 August 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on the A708 a few miles north east of Moffat.
The accident happened at about 19:45 on Wednesday, about 900 metres east of Polmoodie.
A green BMW R1100 motorbike being ridden by a 72-year-old man left the road and crashed.
Emergency services were sent to the incident and the rider was treated by ambulance staff but died at the scene. The road was shut for eight hours.