Van driver dies in A7 accident near Stow

Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A7 north of Stow on Thursday

A 40-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle crash on the A7 north of Stow in the Borders.

He was driving a white Fiat Doblo van heading south when it was in collision with a black Nissan X-Trail travelling in the opposite direction.

The accident happened at about 17:40 on Thursday and led to the road being closed for more than five hours.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch if they have not already done so.

Anyone who saw either vehicle in the period before the collision has also been asked to come forward.

Sgt Neil Inglis said: "We are still carrying out inquiries to fully establish the circumstances of this collision.

"Anyone with information that can assist us is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 3006 of 10 August."