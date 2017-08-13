Annan house fire victim named by police
- 13 August 2017
A 46-year-old woman who died in a house fire in Annan has been named by police.
Andrea Aitken was taken from the semi-detached property by firefighters using breathing apparatus but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency services were alerted shortly before 02:30 on Friday but found the fire already "well developed".
A joint police and fire service investigation will be carried out into the cause of the blaze in the town's Addison Place.