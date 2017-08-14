Pair tried to entice girl, 15, into car in Gretna

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Africanda Road on Friday night

Police in Gretna are trying to trace a man and a woman who tried to entice a teenager into their car.

The 15-year-old girl was walking along Africanda Road near its junction with Annan Road on Friday between 21:45 and 22:08.

A dark car stopped in front of her and the pair are alleged to have told the girl to get into the vehicle.

She did not know the occupants of the car and she ran off and reported the incident to her parents.

PC Michael Anderson said: "We are keen to identify the vehicle involved, speak to the occupants and establish why they spoke to this teenage girl.

"We believe the vehicle was driven by a male and a female was front seat passenger.

"We have been carrying out door to door inquires and checking CCTV in the area however if anyone believes they may know the identity of the occupants I would ask they contact police at Gretna on the 101 number."