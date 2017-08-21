Selkirk town centre overhaul under way

Image copyright Scottish Borders Council Image caption The works will last until the end of March next year

The latest phase of plans to improve the centre of a Scottish Borders town is getting under way.

The streetscape scheme in Selkirk aims to enhance the historic heart of the town and make it more attractive for locals and visitors.

The £450,000 improvement work in Market Place will run until the end of March next year.

Scottish Borders Council said the work was being phased to minimise disruption to visitors and businesses.

The plans include safer and improved areas for bus passengers to board, better seating and pavement surfaces, improved pedestrian crossings and provision to allow Market Place to be used for events and markets.

Businesses open

During the project temporary bus stops will be used on the A7 road instead of the Market Place stop, and there will be times when parking in the Market Place is affected.

All local businesses will remain open as usual.

The streetscape scheme has been finalised after consultation with the Selkirk Stakeholder Group, made up of representatives from 15 organisations across the town, as well as members of the public during a drop-in session.

Selkirk Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme is providing some of the funding with cash also allocated by Scottish Borders Council.