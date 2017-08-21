Alley attack on Annan woman 'terrifying'

Police are trying to trace a man who assaulted and attempted to rob a woman on her way home from a night out in Annan.

The incident happened at about 01:00 on Saturday in an alleyway linking English Street to Johnstone Street.

The woman was attacked and an attempt was made to steal her handbag.

Police said a tussle ensued but the victim was able to keep hold of the bag before her attacker made off. They have appealed for witnesses.

Det Con Scott Ruddick said: "This was a terrifying experience for this young lady as she made her way home after a night out.

"The description of her attacker is that he is male, about 5ft 6in tall and of medium build and was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up and jeans.

"We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between Lady Street and Wellington Street to get in touch with us if they saw or heard anything suspicious.

"In particular we are keen to hear of any sightings of this male either before or after the attack."