Fatal accident inquiry to be held into Carsphairn crash

A fatal accident inquiry is to take place into the deaths of two drivers on the A713 Castle Douglas to Ayr Road near Carsphairn.

The two-vehicle crash happened in September last year and the road was closed for about eight hours.

Car driver Antony Sztuka, 49, of Drongan, died at the scene while van driver Scott Kennedy, 45, also from Drongan, died later in hospital in Ayr.

The inquiry will take place at Dumfries Sheriff Court on 18 September.