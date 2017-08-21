Man injured in serious Hawick assault

Image copyright MJ Richardson Image caption The man required treatment in the Borders General Hospital after the attack

A 53-year-old man has suffered head and hand injuries after being attacked by an "unknown number" of people in the Scottish Borders.

The incident happened at a property in Hawick's Minto Place at about 01:00 on Sunday.

The victim was badly hurt as a result and required treatment at the Borders General Hospital.

Police said inquiries into the "full circumstances" were continuing and have appealed for witnesses.

Det Con James Harrison said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around Minto Place during the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Please could anyone with further information relevant to this investigation contact us immediately."