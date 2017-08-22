Hundreds of new home sites identified in Scottish Borders
Scottish Borders Council has identified a string of potential sites across the region where hundreds of new homes could be constructed.
A local development plan last year identified a shortfall of more than 900 housing units.
Subsequent planning approvals have seen that requirement reduced significantly to just over 800.
However, new guidance has identified potential for 926 homes allowing "healthy flexibility" to meet the goal.
The breakdown of the proposals includes the following towns and villages:
- Ayton - 6 units
- Coldstream - 100 units
- Reston - 38 units
- Galashiels - 50 units
- Hawick - 21 units
- Kelso - 165 units
- Newstead - 6 units
- Selkirk - 105 units
- Tweedbank - 300 units
- Innerleithen - 35 units
- Peebles - 100 units
Councillors are being asked to approve the supplementary guidance at a full council meeting on Thursday.