Pensioner struck by metal bar on passing lorry in Kelso

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Rennie's Bridge on Monday

A man has been struck and injured by a metal bar sticking out of the back of a passing lorry in the Borders.

The incident happened between 11:15 and 12:00 on Monday on Rennie's Bridge in Kelso.

The 65-year-old suffered an injury to his arm which required treatment at the town's Inch Hospital.

The bar was sticking out of a navy blue lorry - registration YC61 HUJ - and the driver failed to stop after the incident.

PC Stuart Little said: "While not seriously injured, the male pedestrian required medical attention and we are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the lorry driver.

"In particular, we would urge the occupants of a white Transit type van to come forward, as we believe they alerted the driver to what happened before he continued to drive off.

"They may have information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries."

Anyone else with information has been urged to come forward.