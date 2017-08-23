'Wrong suitcase' picked up on bus was full of drugs

Image caption Police suggested the suitcase owner come in and collect it

A suitcase packed with drugs which was "misplaced" by its owner has been handed in to police in Dumfries.

They have taken to social media to suggest that the person it belongs to should "pop in" to the station and claim it.

"Were you a bit wasted last night?" they asked in a Facebook post.

"Did you misplace a suitcase with £6,500 worth of drugs in it? Great news, it's been found and we have it at Dumfries Police Station."

"Just pop in, tell us what's inside it, where you left it and we will be happy to return it to you!" the post continued.

However, it later added: "You will be arrested and will only get the empty case back after the court case."

Smelled strange

The suitcase was picked up by accident by a bus passenger when a bus from London arrived at the Whitesands in Dumfries on Tuesday morning.

A man got off and picked up what he thought was his case.

However, he quickly realised he had the wrong one and handed it in to the nearby Tourist Information Centre.

Staff there thought the case smelled strange and took it to the police station where it was opened to reveal drugs worth about £6,500.

Meanwhile, bus station staff say a man appeared there to ask about a missing case.

They said they did not have it and referred him to the police station - where he has so far failed to appear prompting the police appeal for him to come and claim it.