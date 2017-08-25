Teenager arrested over Dumfries drugs suitcase
25 August 2017
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after a bus passenger accidentally picked up a suitcase later found to be packed with drugs.
Police in Dumfries took to social media to try to get its owner to come forward and claim it.
The luggage was handed in earlier this week by a passenger who had mistakenly picked it up.
Police said a teenager had now been charged and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.