Missing Kirkgunzeon man traced safe and well
- 28 August 2017
- From the section South Scotland
A man missing in southern Scotland has been traced after police released CCTV footage.
Brian Cook, 31, from Kirkgunzeon, was shown walking through Dumfries town centre.
He then walked along St Michael Street where police believe he turned into Glebe Street.
Police, who made repeated appeals to trace him after he had been missing for nearly a week, confirmed he had been found on Friday night.