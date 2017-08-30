South Scotland

Firefighters tackle Dumfries restaurant blaze

Dumfries restaurant fire
Image caption Crews were called to the Little Italy restaurant in the early hours

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a restaurant in Dumfries.

Crews were called to the Little Italy premises on Moffat Road at about 02:30.

No-one was in the building at the time but a neighbouring house was evacuated.

