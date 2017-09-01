Electric Fields fans bound for Drumlanrig Castle grounds

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Dizzee Rascal is one of the headline acts at Electric Fields

The two-day Electric Fields festival is getting under way in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle.

Dizzee Rascal and Frightened Rabbit have been announced as the headline acts for the event near Thornhill.

Dozens more bands will be performing throughout Friday and Saturday in the fourth edition of the festival.

Other acts include British Sea Power, Peter Hook and the Light, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Arab Strap, Band of Horses, Glass Animals and Fatherson.

Image caption Frightened Rabbit are also in action as part of the festival

Image caption Another act involved in the Dumfries and Galloway event is British Sea Power

Image caption Drumlanrig Castle will also play host to the Jesus and Mary Chain

Image caption Band of Horses are another act involved in the fourth edition of the festival