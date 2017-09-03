Tour of Britain stars race from Edinburgh to Kelso
Some of cycling's biggest names are hitting the road in Scotland as the Tour of Britain starts.
The opening stage of the week-long race runs from Edinburgh to Kelso.
Among those taking part are 30-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish, returning to cycling after breaking his shoulder blade in July.
From Edinburgh riders pass Haddington, Gifford, Duns and Coldstream before making a loop through the Borders, starting and finishing in Kelso.
Last year's event also opened with a Scottish stage from Glasgow to Castle Douglas which was won by German sprinter Andre Greipel.
Stars of cycling expected to be at the starting line this year include Geraint Thomas, Tony Martin, Fernando Gaviria and Dan Martin.
Winners of the Tour of Britain's stages in Scotland since relaunch
- 2005 - Nick Nuyens (Bel) Glasgow to Castle Douglas
- 2006 - Martin Pedersen (Den) Glasgow to Castle Douglas
- 2007 - Paul Manning (GB) Dumfries to Glasgow
- 2008 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Glasgow to Drumlanrig
- 2009 - Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Peebles to Gretna
- 2011 - Mark Cavendish (GB) Peebles to Dumfries
- 2012 - Mark Cavendish (GB) Jedburgh to Dumfries
- 2013 - Elia Viviani (Ita) Peebles to Drumlanrig
- 2015 - Elia Viviani (Ita) Cockermouth in Cumbria to Floors Castle, Kelso
- 2015 - Fernando Gaviria (Col) Edinburgh to Blyth in Northumberland
- 2016 - Andre Greipel (Ger) Glasgow to Castle Douglas
It is the sixth time that the opening stage of the Tour of Britain has taken place in Scotland since the race was revived in 2004.
It has only once before visited Edinburgh, in 2015, while the Borders has hosted the event on four occasions, most recently in 2015 when Team Sky's Elia Viviani won a stage finishing at Floors Castle outside Kelso.
Scottish Cycling described the event as a "great showcase for cycling in Scotland" while VisitScotland said it brought economic benefits and a "global profile".
The first stage of the 2017 Tour of Britain also coincides with the annual Tour O' The Borders closed-road cycle sportive in the Tweeddale area.
After the Scottish stage the race heads south to a finish in Cardiff next Sunday.