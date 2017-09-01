Historic Borders sites lit up as heritage festival starts

Image copyright Sam Cornwell Image caption Neidpath Castle will turn blue to celebrate the start of the festival

A string of landmarks across the Scottish Borders are being turned blue to open the region's heritage festival.

They will be lit up for three nights until Sunday.

Lighting the Borders is a "signature event" for Scotland's year of history, heritage and archaeology.

It kicks off the Scottish Borders Heritage Festival (SBHF) which runs throughout September and includes more than 200 events taking place across the region.

Image copyright Sam Cornwell Image caption Floors Castle is another of the sites to be lit up during the launch event

Among the sites being lit up are Floors Castle near Kelso, Ayton Castle and Neidpath Castle near Peebles.

Anyone attending the events and capturing the unique lighting of sites has been encouraged to share their images using the hashtags #BheritageF17 and #HHA2017.