River Teviot body find under investigation
- 4 September 2017
- From the section South Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have said their inquiries are ongoing after a body was recovered from a Borders river at the weekend.
Emergency services were called out to a spot on the River Teviot at the village of Roxburgh near Kelso on Sunday afternoon.
A specialist water rescue team was sent to assist police and firefighters shortly after 14:15.
No further details of the incident have been released.