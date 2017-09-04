South Scotland

River Teviot body find under investigation

River Teviot Image copyright Gordon Hatton

Police have said their inquiries are ongoing after a body was recovered from a Borders river at the weekend.

Emergency services were called out to a spot on the River Teviot at the village of Roxburgh near Kelso on Sunday afternoon.

A specialist water rescue team was sent to assist police and firefighters shortly after 14:15.

No further details of the incident have been released.

