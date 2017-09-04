In pictures: Electric Fields festival at Drumlanrig Castle

Image copyright Colin Colthart

Five thousand music fans turned out over two days for the sold out Electric Fields Festival at the weekend.

Events in the grounds of Drumlanrig Castle near Thornhill were brought to a close on Saturday night by Dizzee Rascal.

Frightened Rabbit brought the curtain down on the first day which also saw the crowd treated to some New Order and Joy Division classics by Peter Hook.

Other notable sets came from Kate Tempest, Glass Animals and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

Fans can catch up on events at Electric Fields in a Vic Galloway special on Radio Scotland at 21:00.

